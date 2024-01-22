In the past few days, I have made some optimizations to imporve game performance. Now, I should focus on improving the gameplay experience.

Today, I summarized the two most important issues from player's messages:

Lack of challanges: Players have mentioned that the missions are too short, the overall experience is bland, and the AI enemies are dumb. I am planning to add differentiation in enemy configurations based on different time periods. I will also diversify AI behaviors and their spawning positions later. Lack of progression: I'm glad that players are enjoying the weapon upgrade system that allows stacking affixs. However, I acknowledge that the current upper limits for weapon upgrades and hull upgrades are too low. I intend to remake these two systems to achieve my initial goal of making even the weakest chassis and turret viable until the end.

I aim to complete these goals as soon as possible.

Next month, I will start allowing players to vote for new vehicles to be added. Please stay tuned!

0.7.4:

-Changed the "Quit Game" button on the pause menu to "Back to campus." This allows players to temporarily retreat to the main menu if they find themselves in a disadvantageous situation during a battle and then resume the fight later.

-The options during mission selection will now always be different game modes.

-M18 Hellcat has been downgraded from rank 7 to rank 6 and it's turret MG is now usable.