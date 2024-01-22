DDNet 18.0 released

DDNet 18.0 has been released with the following changes:
- [Client] Community server filter instead of DDNet/KoG tabs [Robyt3 & heinrich5991]
- [Client] Add finish info messages [furo321]
- [Client] Editable chat size and width [archimede67]
- [Client] Console: Scroll, search (ctrl-f), argument autocompletion [archimede67 & furo321]
- [Editor] Undo/Redo [archimede67]
- [Editor] Improved quad handling [archimede67]
- [Editor] Color palette and pipette [Robyt3]
- [Client] Add /join [player] to join a player's team [furo321]
- [Client] Improve performance when rendering text [Robyt3]
- [Client] Multi-view: Don't zoom below cl_default_zoom [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Save current chat input when pressing up [archimede67]
- [Client] Better prediction margin updates [trml]
- [Client] Count deaths in statboard [furo321]
- [Client] Quote names with spaces when auto-completing names in commands [furo321]
- [Client] Config manager improvements [Learath2]
- [Client] Validate filenames and network packets [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix votes with timeout over 60 seconds not being shown [Robyt3]
- [Client] Better key reader button in settings [Robyt3]
- [Client] Render the tee being spectated after everyone else [furo321]
- [Client] Validate favorite skin name [Robyt3]
- [Client] Better text line spacing and console text selection [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix automatic hammer on release with cl_dummy_control [MrBlubberBut]
- [Client] Restart button when game needs to restart to apply settings [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Improve performance of sounds [Robyt3]
- [Client] Improve graphics performance by copying less data [Robyt3]
- [Client] Improve player/tee settings [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix wrong selection in vote menu when selected player leaves [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix hook collision line when paused [furo321]
- [Client] Improved text outlines [Ravie]
- [Editor] Differentiate between normal and checkpoint teles [archimede67]
- [Editor] Editor buttons rework [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Allow resize of layers panel [archimede67]
- [Editor] Shift-scroll to adjust special tile numbers [archimede67]
- [Editor] Don't duplicate images when appending [apelsin21]
- [Editor] Warn about unused tiles [archimede67]
- [Editor] Better text rendering in tele tiles [archimede67]
- [Editor] Allow panning outside initial container [archimede67]
- [Server] Add /tp x y to teleport to coordinates [ewancg]
- [Server] Improve server-side auto demos [furo321]
- [Server] Add Sv_CommandInfo netmsg for autocompletion of chat commands [furo321]
- [Server] sv_vote_kick_delay fixes [furo321]
- [Server] Antibot improvements [heinrich5991]
- [Server] Dynamically connect/disconnect debug dummies [Robyt3]
- [Server] Apply name bans to clans [Robyt3]
- [Server] Stop recording of demos on shutdown [furo321]
- [Server] Group list messages [heinrich5991]
- [Server] Fix happy birthday broadcast [swarfeya]
- [Tools] Fix crashes on unknown UUID-based map items [Robyt3]
Changed files in this update