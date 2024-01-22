 Skip to content

LONESTAR update for 22 January 2024

Patch Notes Jan 22

Patch Notes Jan 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Slightly decreased stats of Xuanwu.
  2. Fixed an issue where the Overweight Core was not benefiting from the Transition Device.
  3. Adjusted the calculation order for Spurs and Emergency Passage.
  4. Fixed an issue where the function of automatically unloading overweighted Units would trigger Legendary Clone (Talent).
  5. Fixed 2 bugs caused by Echo Antenna.
  6. Optimized part of the descriptions.

Thanks again for playing!

Join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4

