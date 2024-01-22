Patch Notes Jan 22

- Slightly decreased stats of Xuanwu.
- Fixed an issue where the Overweight Core was not benefiting from the Transition Device.
- Adjusted the calculation order for Spurs and Emergency Passage.
- Fixed an issue where the function of automatically unloading overweighted Units would trigger Legendary Clone (Talent).
- Fixed 2 bugs caused by Echo Antenna.
- Optimized part of the descriptions.
Thanks again for playing!
