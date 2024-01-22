Toribash 5.65 - 22/01/24 Update

Today's update features some minor UI improvements and bug fixes:
- Weird static noise at the end of custom sounds shouldn't be happening anymore (Windows)
- Fixed bug with grip indicators not being rendered
- Fixed bug with some launch arguments getting ignored when having user-defined args on Steam and launching the game via steam://toribash URL
- Fixed bug with item cards sometimes showing nothing in Battle Pass and Quests screen
- Battle Pass quests are now additionally sorted by expiry time for convenience
- Minor UI tweaks to ensure there's no text squashing on item pages in Market
Changed files in this update