- Fixed red crosshair sometimes going invisible.
- Fixed typos in tutorial.
- Improved stability of "quick-dashing" into enemies from a short distance.
- Fixed async of Leecher sounds.
Skies Above Playtest update for 22 January 2024
Demo Hotfix - #1
