Lawgivers II update for 22 January 2024

Alpha 10.6

FEATURES

  • new action to propose a new treaty to multiple nations
  • new event on calendar "Government resolution" to remove treaties
  • new law "Church tax"

IMPROVEMENTS

  • several new improvements to game flow on calendar
  • local elections happen now in groups during the years
  • firing popular politicians will now drop voters
  • more tooltips and informations
  • president seat is now vacant at start of game
  • limit measures made by each government

FIXES

  • UI window was opening with right click too
  • many bugs affecting UI and displayed informations
  • UI list now always highlight selected item
  • more bugs affecting measures calendar event creation
  • government measure available budget was counted wrong
  • some regressions and random freezes during game
  • speaker can't anymore reschedule forever votes on calendar
  • buildings expenses where not counted in the national budget

