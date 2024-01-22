Alpha 10.6

FEATURES
- new action to propose a new treaty to multiple nations
- new event on calendar "Government resolution" to remove treaties
- new law "Church tax"
IMPROVEMENTS
- several new improvements to game flow on calendar
- local elections happen now in groups during the years
- firing popular politicians will now drop voters
- more tooltips and informations
- president seat is now vacant at start of game
- limit measures made by each government
FIXES
- UI window was opening with right click too
- many bugs affecting UI and displayed informations
- UI list now always highlight selected item
- more bugs affecting measures calendar event creation
- government measure available budget was counted wrong
- some regressions and random freezes during game
- speaker can't anymore reschedule forever votes on calendar
- buildings expenses where not counted in the national budget
