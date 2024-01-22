 Skip to content

Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 22 January 2024

2024.1.22 Update Content

Build 13237331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has made significant changes to the card drawing mechanism in the game.
Now players can make up to 10 cards in use, and the other 10 cards can be kept in stock for later use. All cards can be synthesized and upgraded.
Enhancement cards can allow skill cards to evolve.
Combination cards allow players to assemble unique skills on their own.
Shadow cards can inherit the abilities of other cards.
New skill card: Fireball, with burning effect
Change the function of the enhancement card: increase trajectory
Change the function of the enhancement card: Life Drain
New Enhancement Card: Pierce
New Enhancement Card: Bounce
New Enhancement Card: Power
New Enhancement Card: Fast
New Enhancement Card: Protect
New Enhancement Card: Reflux
New Enhancement Card: Pulse
Add Combination Card

