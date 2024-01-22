2024.1.22 Update Content

This update has made significant changes to the card drawing mechanism in the game.

Now players can make up to 10 cards in use, and the other 10 cards can be kept in stock for later use. All cards can be synthesized and upgraded.

Enhancement cards can allow skill cards to evolve.

Combination cards allow players to assemble unique skills on their own.

Shadow cards can inherit the abilities of other cards.

New skill card: Fireball, with burning effect

Change the function of the enhancement card: increase trajectory

Change the function of the enhancement card: Life Drain

New Enhancement Card: Pierce

New Enhancement Card: Bounce

New Enhancement Card: Power

New Enhancement Card: Fast

New Enhancement Card: Protect

New Enhancement Card: Reflux

New Enhancement Card: Pulse

Add Combination Card