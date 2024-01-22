Major Patch v01.03.38-beta

v01.03.38-beta
MAJOR CHANGE
some equipment presets might lost some parts becouse of equipment refactor.
changed: XP scaling from 350 to 500 (which means that you won't lose lvl, but you have to make up the difference for your current level)
changed: scope camera will follow laser hit point
changed: sniper equipment
added new equipment: heavy projectile accelerator
added: voiceover for tutorial
added: color indications to equipment values in equipment descriptions
added: color highlights to equipment stats
added: local player dialogs volume will be fixed
added report button for sending issues, ideas or any feedbacks
fixed: bots captured for the enemy
fixed: some errors
fixed: equipment bug
fixed: QM matchmaking
fixed: logout / login
fixed: offline mode
fixed: party issues
fixed: some network-communication errors
fixed: uncountable networking releated issues
fixed: tutorial panic exit
fixed: loading and interrupted load issues
fixed: achievements
improved: error handlings
refactored: QM matchmaking algorithms
refactored: network initiation (this might couse bugs)
refactored: some of the data updates
refactored: equipment handling
refactored: loading process
refactored: loading resources
(the flying platforms are still not 100%, they will start act strangely after the first use (/player))
also there might be some issues with the first loading
Changed files in this update