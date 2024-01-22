Major Patch v01.03.38-beta

Share · View all patches · Build 13237304 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 20:09:45 UTC by Wendy

v01.03.38-beta

MAJOR CHANGE

some equipment presets might lost some parts becouse of equipment refactor.

changed: XP scaling from 350 to 500 (which means that you won't lose lvl, but you have to make up the difference for your current level)

changed: scope camera will follow laser hit point

changed: sniper equipment

added new equipment: heavy projectile accelerator

added: voiceover for tutorial

added: color indications to equipment values in equipment descriptions

added: color highlights to equipment stats

added: local player dialogs volume will be fixed

added report button for sending issues, ideas or any feedbacks

fixed: bots captured for the enemy

fixed: some errors

fixed: equipment bug

fixed: QM matchmaking

fixed: logout / login

fixed: offline mode

fixed: party issues

fixed: some network-communication errors

fixed: uncountable networking releated issues

fixed: tutorial panic exit

fixed: loading and interrupted load issues

fixed: achievements

improved: error handlings

refactored: QM matchmaking algorithms

refactored: network initiation (this might couse bugs)

refactored: some of the data updates

refactored: equipment handling

refactored: loading process

refactored: loading resources

(the flying platforms are still not 100%, they will start act strangely after the first use (/player))

also there might be some issues with the first loading