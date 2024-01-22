 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Angel at Dusk update for 22 January 2024

[Patch note: Build0122] Adjustments to some bosses and fixes for minor issues.

Share · View all patches · Build 13237158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build113b > Build0122

  • Fixed an issue in the tutorial "wall" where the tutorial would not finish if the message were not skipped.
  • Adjusted the behavior of some bosses.
  • Fixed various small issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1405501 Depot 1405501
  • Loading history…
Depot 1405502 Depot 1405502
  • Loading history…
Depot 1405503 Depot 1405503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link