[Patch note: Build0122] Adjustments to some bosses and fixes for minor issues.

Build113b > Build0122
- Fixed an issue in the tutorial "wall" where the tutorial would not finish if the message were not skipped.
- Adjusted the behavior of some bosses.
- Fixed various small issues.
