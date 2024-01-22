Version 0.9.47

Changelog:
- One new dungeon available
- One new enemy type added to some of the previous dungeons
- New setting: remove gamepad vibration
- More customization options for portrait and voice in the character creation
- Fixed "Herbal Medicine" skill
- "Holy Ray" now deals fire damage as intended instead of physical damage
- Fixed "Constructor" and "Deus" achievements
- "Spell Power Mod" is now shown in the skill description
- "Corrosion" now can stack like bleeding and poison
- Fixed "currently equipped" description for shields
- Fixed "No mercy" skill effect
- Fixed locks in catacomb ad Saturninum
- Gymnasium is now unlocked when you collect the first scroll of Gaius Appuleius Diocles
- Fixed virtual keyboard error in the character creation screen
- Selected traits are now correctly shown
- Fixed "Burning Weapons" skill
- Fixed hints in catacomb of Basileo
