Ludus Mortis update for 22 January 2024

Version 0.9.47

Ludus Mortis update for 22 January 2024

Version 0.9.47

Build 13237154

Changelog:

  • One new dungeon available
  • One new enemy type added to some of the previous dungeons
  • New setting: remove gamepad vibration
  • More customization options for portrait and voice in the character creation
  • Fixed "Herbal Medicine" skill
  • "Holy Ray" now deals fire damage as intended instead of physical damage
  • Fixed "Constructor" and "Deus" achievements
  • "Spell Power Mod" is now shown in the skill description
  • "Corrosion" now can stack like bleeding and poison
  • Fixed "currently equipped" description for shields
  • Fixed "No mercy" skill effect
  • Fixed locks in catacomb ad Saturninum
  • Gymnasium is now unlocked when you collect the first scroll of Gaius Appuleius Diocles
  • Fixed virtual keyboard error in the character creation screen
  • Selected traits are now correctly shown
  • Fixed "Burning Weapons" skill
  • Fixed hints in catacomb of Basileo

