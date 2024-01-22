 Skip to content

Mortal Glory update for 22 January 2024

Mortal Glory 2 Prologue available now!

22 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As Mortal Glory 2 is getting closer to release, I am excited to announce that I have just released a free prologue for the game. Click below to play now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2728910/Mortal_Glory_2_Prologue/

