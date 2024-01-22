Mortal Glory 2 Prologue available now!

As Mortal Glory 2 is getting closer to release, I am excited to announce that I have just released a free prologue for the game. Click below to play now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2728910/Mortal_Glory_2_Prologue/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
As Mortal Glory 2 is getting closer to release, I am excited to announce that I have just released a free prologue for the game. Click below to play now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2728910/Mortal_Glory_2_Prologue/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update