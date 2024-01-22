 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 22 January 2024

Small Change to the savesystem

Build 13236991

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game will now first save to a temporary file before overwriting a save file. This is to ensure that if something happens during the saving process, the previous file is untouched and doesn't become corrupted.

