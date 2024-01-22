 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 22 January 2024

V1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13236974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A problem that had been occurring since the last update, where piece gems could not be enhanced, has been fixed.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1718571 Depot 1718571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link