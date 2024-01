Fixes:

-fixed a big issue where the doors on Suburb maps would not be able to get leg kicked, the hand would reach the door knob instead of leg kicking the door if player tried to leg kick them

-fixed a big issue where for some doors on Suburb maps the player wouldnt be able to grab the knobs (the interaction message wouldnt show)

Added/Changed:

-much more reducing of the shadow performance impact on Suburb realtime map