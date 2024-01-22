 Skip to content

EMPTY SHELL update for 22 January 2024

(Mild) ammo rebalancing

Build 13236953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone!

This update brings a ammo rebalancing (mild, for now). You are more likely to notice it at higher difficulties, but in general:

  • now there are more Small caliber bullets and slightly less Medium caliber bullets
  • the spawn of Shells and Large caliber bullets has been slightly reduced too
  • the prices and the amounts of bullets in the Upgrade Stations have been adjusted (less cheap)

Also, MD5A2-B has been buffed, specifically:

  • faster reload time (2.2s -> 1.5s)
  • damage increased by 4%
  • kickback increased by 48% (was too low due to the low rate of fire, compared to automatic weapons)

Misc:

  • You will now see how much bullets you're buying at the Upgrade Stations

