(Mild) ammo rebalancing

Share · View all patches · Build 13236953 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 10:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey, everyone!

This update brings a ammo rebalancing (mild, for now). You are more likely to notice it at higher difficulties, but in general:

now there are more Small caliber bullets and slightly less Medium caliber bullets

bullets and bullets the spawn of Shells and Large caliber bullets has been slightly reduced too

and bullets has been too the prices and the amounts of bullets in the Upgrade Stations have been adjusted (less cheap)

Also, MD5A2-B has been buffed, specifically:

faster reload time (2.2s -> 1.5s)

damage increased by 4%

kickback increased by 48% (was too low due to the low rate of fire, compared to automatic weapons)

Misc: