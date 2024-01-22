(Mild) ammo rebalancing

Hey, everyone!
This update brings a ammo rebalancing (mild, for now). You are more likely to notice it at higher difficulties, but in general:
- now there are more Small caliber bullets and slightly less Medium caliber bullets
- the spawn of Shells and Large caliber bullets has been slightly reduced too
- the prices and the amounts of bullets in the Upgrade Stations have been adjusted (less cheap)
Also, MD5A2-B has been buffed, specifically:
- faster reload time (2.2s -> 1.5s)
- damage increased by 4%
- kickback increased by 48% (was too low due to the low rate of fire, compared to automatic weapons)
Misc:
- You will now see how much bullets you're buying at the Upgrade Stations
Changed files in this update