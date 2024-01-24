We’ve Added SteamVR or OculusVR Mode Startup Options.

Hey [STEAM] Hellsweepers!

We have been receiving feedback regarding tracking issues when it booting up Hellsweeper VR: some players are unable to see or move their hands upon startup.

This issue may occur because, upon launching Hellsweeper VR, the game auto-selects either Oculus Runtime or OpenVR Runtime depending on what is enabled. If the player has been using other VR apps, there's a possibility that the game may select the wrong Runtime, causing the game not to track at all.

Because of this, we have added two options on startup that players can select to force the game to run on a preferred Runtime.

Both modes handle the rendering of the game and the tracking of your VR headset.

Which Runtime should you select?

Oculus VR Mode

Oculus VR favors Oculus devices such as Rift and Quest. This might be the preferred option if you are running on an Oculus device.

Steam VR Mode

Steam VR handles a variety of hardware, such as HTC, Vive Index, and Windows Mixed Reality. This is the preferred option if you are not running on Oculus hardware.

Let us know if these options have improved your experience in the game!

Do you have Questions?

If you have a report or a bug you'd like to send us, you may do the following:

Join our Discord : Please select the Hellsweeper role and open a thread under #support.

On Steam: Start a thread on the Discussions boards under Bug Reports.

For broken saves, game breaking bugs and any other similar issues, please send your save file to support@mixedrealms.com. Your save file is located here:

C:\Users[user]\AppData\LocalLow\MixedRealms\HellsweeperVR\savefile

C:\Users[user]\AppData\LocalLow\MixedRealms\HellsweeperVR\savefile

