Karina Katana update for 22 January 2024

Patch 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13236900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New / Adjustments:
-I added the french language.
-I added the spanish language.
-I added the portugese language.
-I added the korean language.
-I added the japanese language.

-I changed the first level in the ghost world.

Changed files in this update

