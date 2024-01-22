Update 1.0.9

Changes
- Twine loaded into the combine harvester will no longer disappear without a trace after loading the game.
- Steven now has a larger amount of asbestos boards for sale.
- Maria from the State Owned Farm has arranged for a greater quantity of seeds for sale.
- A strange construction error in the motorcycle has been eliminated.
- The game has left Early Access, so it no longer mentions at the start what will await players in the full version of the game.
- Some texts describing new tasks have become a bit more informative.
