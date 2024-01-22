 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 22 January 2024

Update 1.0.9

Update 1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Twine loaded into the combine harvester will no longer disappear without a trace after loading the game.
  • Steven now has a larger amount of asbestos boards for sale.
  • Maria from the State Owned Farm has arranged for a greater quantity of seeds for sale.
  • A strange construction error in the motorcycle has been eliminated.
  • The game has left Early Access, so it no longer mentions at the start what will await players in the full version of the game.
  • Some texts describing new tasks have become a bit more informative.

Farmer's Life Content Depot 1137751
