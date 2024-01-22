Major Update 2.2.0



🔥Visual improvements for immersion, bug fixes & improvements:

Improved visuals for story backgrounds.

Fixed a bug that caused loading the game from saves to fail.

Bug fixes in the Freemode.

Fixed localization and added Russian (Big thanks to Djlaser on this effort)

We sought the assistance of AI tools to enhance background art in this update to provide consistent visual quality for the story! To be more specific, the support from these tools is limited to improving backgrounds. Our artists still hand-drew the characters and other details in the game.

❓Did you know?

Throughout our journey, we've consistently delivered interesting games. This commitment is evident in the Love n War series, where we prioritize long-term engagement with regular updates, ensuring accessibility with affordable pricing, crafting immersive gameplay experiences, and presenting compelling storylines for your exploration.

This same dedication is mirrored in the Love n Life Series, striving for distinctiveness. Love n Life: Lucky Teacher stands out in its genre, attracting considerable attention from the gaming community due to its unique qualities.

Give Love n Life: Lucky Teacher a chance to introduce itself to you and this series. We believe it won't disappoint you!

Here's an interesting fact related to Galatea: [spoiler]Galatea has been reincarnated with memories as a girl in the world of Love n Life.[/spoiler]

Lucky Teacher is on the horizon! Be sure to add it to your Wishlist and anticipate an exciting gaming experience!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2445340/Love_n_Life_Lucky_Teacher/

In addition, we are simultaneously working on the highly anticipated sequel, Love n War: Warlord by Chance II, which has garnered immense excitement from our players following the successful launch of the first sequel. Wishlist now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2144500/Love_n_War_Warlord_by_Chance_II/

