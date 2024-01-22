 Skip to content

捕鱼娱乐城-真人千炮3D捕鱼 update for 22 January 2024

The new BOSS Cupid is coming

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE：
1.The new BOSS Cupid is coming!

2.The new activity Skill Pass is coming!

3.Optimize game performance

Version trailer：
New Year activities

