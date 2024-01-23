Knock-knock! A new patch 0.82.01 is already available. You’ll find some bugs and softlocks fixes as well as some new things.

Balance changings

🔸 There has been a nerf of the card "Forest Breeze". Sorry Bjorn, fate is cruel

🔸 Demonic Claw and Demonic Bow have had 50% max health penalty removed.

🔸 Agility reduction/increase has been removed from Demon Set (2)

New

🔸 The inscribed Fire Brothers set has received a visual update

🔸 Added new item The Marauder''s Blade

🔸 Added new item Soultaker

🔸 Added animation for the “Cursed Sword” event

🔸 Added visual effect for the Dynamite item

🔸 Added sounds for the Dynamite item

🔸 Added sounds for Answers and Nods in the "Turmoil" event

🔸 Added sounds for vendors in the Crimson Steppes

Fixed

🔸 The "Forest Breeze" card now correctly doubles health points

🔸 Removed blank button on the starting language selection screen

🔸 Fixed the icon on the card for the battle with the Demon of Illusions

🔸 Fixed the animation of taking damage from the "Double Strike" card

🔸 Fixed visual display of evasion buffs

🔸 Fixed animation of buff icons zooming in and out in battle, when applying/removing them

🔸 Fixed ability to use attack cards in click in Tutorial (previously only drag and drop worked)

🔸 Fixed display of multiple warp paths in the Crimson Steppes

🔸 Fixed cards types (Attack/Skill) in new cards

🔸 Fixed softlocks in events under certain circumstances

🔸 Fixed Tutorial appearing after skipping it under certain circumstances

🔸 Fixed softlock after defeating Millenis

🔸 Fixed softlock in fight with Lycan

🔸 Fixed softlock in battle with Archdruid

🔸 Fixed the work of the Internal Reserves card. Energy now works correctly. Also made a variation for Bjorn

🔸 Fixed the display of set parts of the Bandit set at the top of the screen

🔸 Handmade Magic card has changed animation of transition to discard pile

🔸 Exposed from Demonic Axe is now correctly blocked by Ward

🔸 Drain Strength card now correctly steals power.

🔸 Added bowstring for "Bow of the Crimson Steppes"

🔸 “Self-Destruction” card now correctly takes away HP

🔸 Fixed the "Unblemished Honor" card. It now correctly doubles all positive buffs.

🔸 Fixed the damage dealt by the "Full Force" card

🔸 Fixed "Resistance Is Futile" card

🔸 Fixed missing battles in the Crimson Steppes

🔸 Updated animations and sound for Father's attacks in the "Father and Son" event

🔸 Fixed display of new weapons icons

🔸 Fixed the exp points multiplier for story mode difficulty

🔸 Returned unfolding scroll effect for Frontier map

🔸 Fixed unsightly roads in Frontier

🔸 Fixed hand shadow in traders' events

🔸 Added Esc button triggering on the map view panel in battle (right mouse click)

🔸 A number of localization fixes

Persival

🔸 Fixed display of Persival's bare feet in the inventory panel

🔸 Updated the animation for the “Elven Hospitality” event for Persival

🔸 Millenis in battle with Percival no longer freezes when moving to the third phase of the battle

Bjorn

🔸 Fixed “Caravan” event development blocking when playing as Bjorn

🔸 Fixed a bug in Bjorn's Demonic Claws work

🔸 Removed an extra button in the event "Mite's Bride" when playing as Bjorn, and fixed localization on the button

🔸 Fixed the battle background in the "Crazy Alchemist" event when playing as Bjorn.

🔸 Added a reward in the event "Gram" when playing as Bjorn.

🔸 The Bandit’s Shiv is now correctly sold only to Bjorn

Vanadis

🔸 Added animated portraits for the classes: Raven''s Sister and Honey Badger''s Ally

🔸 Added sounds for Vanadis' "Demonic Blacksmith" and "The Well" answers

🔸 Added sounds for Vanadis' "Mite's Bride", "Mushrooms" and "Zombie Catch" answers

🔸 Fixed a bug in Bandit’s Bandana

🔸 Removed Persival videos when playing as Vanadis