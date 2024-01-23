Knock-knock! A new patch 0.82.01 is already available. You’ll find some bugs and softlocks fixes as well as some new things.
Balance changings
🔸 There has been a nerf of the card "Forest Breeze". Sorry Bjorn, fate is cruel
🔸 Demonic Claw and Demonic Bow have had 50% max health penalty removed.
🔸 Agility reduction/increase has been removed from Demon Set (2)
New
🔸 The inscribed Fire Brothers set has received a visual update
🔸 Added new item The Marauder''s Blade
🔸 Added new item Soultaker
🔸 Added animation for the “Cursed Sword” event
🔸 Added visual effect for the Dynamite item
🔸 Added sounds for the Dynamite item
🔸 Added sounds for Answers and Nods in the "Turmoil" event
🔸 Added sounds for vendors in the Crimson Steppes
Fixed
🔸 The "Forest Breeze" card now correctly doubles health points
🔸 Removed blank button on the starting language selection screen
🔸 Fixed the icon on the card for the battle with the Demon of Illusions
🔸 Fixed the animation of taking damage from the "Double Strike" card
🔸 Fixed visual display of evasion buffs
🔸 Fixed animation of buff icons zooming in and out in battle, when applying/removing them
🔸 Fixed ability to use attack cards in click in Tutorial (previously only drag and drop worked)
🔸 Fixed display of multiple warp paths in the Crimson Steppes
🔸 Fixed cards types (Attack/Skill) in new cards
🔸 Fixed softlocks in events under certain circumstances
🔸 Fixed Tutorial appearing after skipping it under certain circumstances
🔸 Fixed softlock after defeating Millenis
🔸 Fixed softlock in fight with Lycan
🔸 Fixed softlock in battle with Archdruid
🔸 Fixed the work of the Internal Reserves card. Energy now works correctly. Also made a variation for Bjorn
🔸 Fixed the display of set parts of the Bandit set at the top of the screen
🔸 Handmade Magic card has changed animation of transition to discard pile
🔸 Exposed from Demonic Axe is now correctly blocked by Ward
🔸 Drain Strength card now correctly steals power.
🔸 Added bowstring for "Bow of the Crimson Steppes"
🔸 “Self-Destruction” card now correctly takes away HP
🔸 Fixed the "Unblemished Honor" card. It now correctly doubles all positive buffs.
🔸 Fixed the damage dealt by the "Full Force" card
🔸 Fixed "Resistance Is Futile" card
🔸 Fixed missing battles in the Crimson Steppes
🔸 Updated animations and sound for Father's attacks in the "Father and Son" event
🔸 Fixed display of new weapons icons
🔸 Fixed the exp points multiplier for story mode difficulty
🔸 Returned unfolding scroll effect for Frontier map
🔸 Fixed unsightly roads in Frontier
🔸 Fixed hand shadow in traders' events
🔸 Added Esc button triggering on the map view panel in battle (right mouse click)
🔸 A number of localization fixes
Persival
🔸 Fixed display of Persival's bare feet in the inventory panel
🔸 Updated the animation for the “Elven Hospitality” event for Persival
🔸 Millenis in battle with Percival no longer freezes when moving to the third phase of the battle
Bjorn
🔸 Fixed “Caravan” event development blocking when playing as Bjorn
🔸 Fixed a bug in Bjorn's Demonic Claws work
🔸 Removed an extra button in the event "Mite's Bride" when playing as Bjorn, and fixed localization on the button
🔸 Fixed the battle background in the "Crazy Alchemist" event when playing as Bjorn.
🔸 Added a reward in the event "Gram" when playing as Bjorn.
🔸 The Bandit’s Shiv is now correctly sold only to Bjorn
Vanadis
🔸 Added animated portraits for the classes: Raven''s Sister and Honey Badger''s Ally
🔸 Added sounds for Vanadis' "Demonic Blacksmith" and "The Well" answers
🔸 Added sounds for Vanadis' "Mite's Bride", "Mushrooms" and "Zombie Catch" answers
🔸 Fixed a bug in Bandit’s Bandana
🔸 Removed Persival videos when playing as Vanadis
