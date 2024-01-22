All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.4 Small Patch

Small patch to version 0.5.4

In this patch there is a wild collection of smaller improvements, balancing changes and bugfixes that we have received from you. Many thanks for that!

Your savegames should remain intact with this patch. If for some reason this is not the case, you can find version 0.5.3 in the beta branch in Steam.

Improvements:

Added the option to warn the lieutenant of an imminent attack detected by your troop via the recon project.

Added more conditional texts for Elisabeth (to better indicate if a wounded soldier is in danger of dying even if his fever has subsided, or to ask for help if a soldier has bad recovery).

Allowed the Lieutenant to complain about the poor work ethic of soldiers assigned to his projects during the trench phase as well.

Balancing:

Increased chance of weather changes (especially snow in winter)

Some tweaks to hospital capacity and helping in the hospital

Some adjustments to the prestige gain for doing lieutenant projects when below medium prestige

Reduced danger for 'Get Rations' and 'Get Ammunition' projects in the trench

Randomised wounds gained while being MIA a bit (on average they'll be less severe now)

Bugfixes::

Fixed a rare error in soldier pathfinding

Fixed the possibility of two troops being on the same area/location in battle

Fixed dialogue button appearing in character window when soldiers are missing

Fixed prisoners of war appearing in camp

Fixed lieutenant complaining about soldiers doing bad work in his projects who weren't assigned to those projects

Fixed treat fever project happening when the soldier is already dead

Fixed Kohn asking for work while he's in hospital or missing

Fixed own soldiers joining an allied troop being hidden in project view (they are now in "unknown location")

Fixed display of some soldiers (e.g. looking at the same place for loot when there are two locations)

Fixed notifications sometimes being displayed twice

Fixed one journal choice not being translated and some typos

Fixed text overflow in drop downs in settings menu

Some other minor fixes

Other: