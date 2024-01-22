All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.4 Small Patch

Small patch to version 0.5.4
In this patch there is a wild collection of smaller improvements, balancing changes and bugfixes that we have received from you. Many thanks for that!
Your savegames should remain intact with this patch. If for some reason this is not the case, you can find version 0.5.3 in the beta branch in Steam.
Improvements:
- Added the option to warn the lieutenant of an imminent attack detected by your troop via the recon project.
- Added more conditional texts for Elisabeth (to better indicate if a wounded soldier is in danger of dying even if his fever has subsided, or to ask for help if a soldier has bad recovery).
- Allowed the Lieutenant to complain about the poor work ethic of soldiers assigned to his projects during the trench phase as well.
Balancing:
- Increased chance of weather changes (especially snow in winter)
- Some tweaks to hospital capacity and helping in the hospital
- Some adjustments to the prestige gain for doing lieutenant projects when below medium prestige
- Reduced danger for 'Get Rations' and 'Get Ammunition' projects in the trench
- Randomised wounds gained while being MIA a bit (on average they'll be less severe now)
Bugfixes::
- Fixed a rare error in soldier pathfinding
- Fixed the possibility of two troops being on the same area/location in battle
- Fixed dialogue button appearing in character window when soldiers are missing
- Fixed prisoners of war appearing in camp
- Fixed lieutenant complaining about soldiers doing bad work in his projects who weren't assigned to those projects
- Fixed treat fever project happening when the soldier is already dead
- Fixed Kohn asking for work while he's in hospital or missing
- Fixed own soldiers joining an allied troop being hidden in project view (they are now in "unknown location")
- Fixed display of some soldiers (e.g. looking at the same place for loot when there are two locations)
- Fixed notifications sometimes being displayed twice
- Fixed one journal choice not being translated and some typos
- Fixed text overflow in drop downs in settings menu
- Some other minor fixes
Other:
- Minor changes to soldier background dialogues structure
