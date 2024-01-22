 Skip to content

First Cut: Samurai Duel update for 22 January 2024

Patch Notes: Version 1.24

Patch Notes: Build 13236552

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.24

Fixed the 'lawnmower man' achievement.

Fixed fire sound still playing after the fire goes out in Nightfall.

Slightly reduced how much the fire fades with each slash in normal and lower difficulties.

Lowered the number of enemies in Nightfall on modes below Tough.

The player now starts facing left on Nightfall, to indicate the direction to go.

Fleeing enemies are no longer affected by the 'turn' stat - this caused unintentional behaviour in the previous patch.

Fleeing civilians will now turn and run in their original direction if flipped by the player.

Fixed zombie player playing the sheath animation when a level is completed.

Fixed zombie player clipping into the level boundary in Shrine Act 7.

Increased the view-range of the final boss to discourage cheese (I see you, PersonGuy).

