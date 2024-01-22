v1.2.2 - Bug Fixes

Sorry for the delay with this update. I have now fixed the issue where you die after making a delivery.

Somewhere in the code it was overwriting the 15 second value and making it default to 0. When the timer hits 0, you explode. So every time a delivery was made, it set it to 0 and KABOOM! I can now say this will no longer be an issue.

There are also some new timing changes after a few people game some feedback about the game being too difficult to learn. Hopefully these new timing changes will help the game to be more accessible.

Fixed death on delivery.

Time after making delivery 15>20 seconds.

Time after picking up a delivery 5>10 seconds.

Fixed scaling issue on the main menu.

Added driving, idle and screeching sounds for the player.

Added X's to represent the area where the AI cars come from to show you cannot go in there.

Thank you for your understanding and patience!