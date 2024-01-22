Fixes 5, Revengance
-Minor visual improvements (Path Arrows, Unlock Screen)
-Overhauled 3 QOL options:
--Cube Placement cooldown system (Place cubes easier)
--Slow time on mana burn (AUTO PAUSE AT MAX MANA OPTION!)
--Placement zone line
-New in game command line
-Various perks changed to make game freezes less likely without changing their power too much
-SO MANY FIXES
-Various of QOL, Balance, Mind Melter and Modding improvements
Full Patchnotes as always in game
Cube Chaos update for 22 January 2024
