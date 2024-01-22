Fixes 5, Revengance

-Minor visual improvements (Path Arrows, Unlock Screen)

-Overhauled 3 QOL options:

--Cube Placement cooldown system (Place cubes easier)

--Slow time on mana burn (AUTO PAUSE AT MAX MANA OPTION!)

--Placement zone line

-New in game command line

-Various perks changed to make game freezes less likely without changing their power too much

-SO MANY FIXES

-Various of QOL, Balance, Mind Melter and Modding improvements

Full Patchnotes as always in game