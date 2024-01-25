[1.0.26.4449] "George Sand Update Patch 1" Version Notes

CHANGES & ADDITIONS
- Added a rework of the Tutorial Videos "Best Friends Forever", "Best Enemies Forever" and "Break the Wall".
- Added -25% Attach cost for Camp and -25% Absorb cost to the Russian Legacy Trait.
- Changed the difficulty of the first game when launching Humanking for the first time, for the "Advanced" choice, to "Town" difficulty.
- Added a different name for Independent People that are Liberated instead of Rebels.
FIXES OF ISSUES SPOTTED BY THE COMMUNITY (THANKS!)
- Fixed an issue where the Strengths were displayed under the player's Avatar in the Diplomacy Screen.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Spawn Point were missing in Cities.
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue that occured on Squadrons when multiple Nuclear Missiles were launched.
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect failure flag was displayed when using the Expansionist ability just after the "Non-aggression Pact" Treaty.
- Fixed an issue that occured when razing a City that had Aerodrome in it's Territory.
- Fixed an issue where "Raze a District" action did not have a construction time listed.
- Fixed an issue where "Raze a District" action was executed when buying out a District.
- Fixed an issue where the Outlaw Status was applied when the Ransack target was an Independent People Outpost, Lair or Sanctuary.
- Fixed an issue that occured when razing an administrative center while the City would build a District in this Territory.
- Fixed an issue that occured when changing the colorblind settings.
Changed files in this update