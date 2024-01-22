Another update live with a bunch of polish and fixes!
Some players have reported issues with pressing UI elements - hopefully this update fixes that that. If you are still having this issue, please report it on our Discord.
Change list
New things!
- Upgrades you get are now based on the weapons you currently have equipped
- You now get a random consumable when you skip an upcrate
- Upcrate and consumable spawn positions are now revealed on the mission briefing screen before a level
- Updated how elemental enemies are unlocked
- Better point-of-interest icons ingame
- Add BOT picture to bots in the Lobby
- Cool new card illustrations for enemy elemental upgrades
- Updated upcrate icons on mission complete upgrade screen to include a summary of things unlocked
- New card illustrations for Karen's (Scout) class perks
- Updates to the single player CrateBot's functionality
- In-game bug reporting tool (Press F10)
- Updates to Karen's (Scout) melee animations and effects
- Updated and added new localization for weapons and perks
- Added more information to mission type on mission brief screen
Fixes
- Fixed encountering Runners without having unlocked them
- You now choose weapons first if collected any weapon upcrates, then the rest of the upgrades
- Fixed broken sprites in upgrade description
- Fixed Steam avatars is not loading correctly in lobby
- Improved map readability
- Fixed some floating buttons and other jank on the main menu
- Fixed a bug where players leaving holding a consumable would cause the bot to not be able to shoot (they now know how to change weapons - they are learning!)
- Fixed a bug where you would get way more upcrates than you collected (sorry)
- Improved iconography on mission brief screen
- Taught the bots how to resurrect you when you died holding the crate (because the crate was on top of you)
- Improved the boss cinematic a bit
- Fixed ammo count being wrong when you got magazine size upgrades
Changed files in this update