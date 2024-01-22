Another update live with a bunch of polish and fixes!

Some players have reported issues with pressing UI elements - hopefully this update fixes that that. If you are still having this issue, please report it on our Discord.

Change list

New things!

Upgrades you get are now based on the weapons you currently have equipped

You now get a random consumable when you skip an upcrate

Upcrate and consumable spawn positions are now revealed on the mission briefing screen before a level

Updated how elemental enemies are unlocked

Better point-of-interest icons ingame

Add BOT picture to bots in the Lobby

Cool new card illustrations for enemy elemental upgrades

Updated upcrate icons on mission complete upgrade screen to include a summary of things unlocked

New card illustrations for Karen's (Scout) class perks

Updates to the single player CrateBot's functionality

In-game bug reporting tool (Press F10)

Updates to Karen's (Scout) melee animations and effects

Updated and added new localization for weapons and perks

Added more information to mission type on mission brief screen

Fixes