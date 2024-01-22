 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GUNTOUCHABLES Playtest update for 22 January 2024

Another Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13236156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update live with a bunch of polish and fixes!
Some players have reported issues with pressing UI elements - hopefully this update fixes that that. If you are still having this issue, please report it on our Discord.

Change list

New things!

  • Upgrades you get are now based on the weapons you currently have equipped
  • You now get a random consumable when you skip an upcrate
  • Upcrate and consumable spawn positions are now revealed on the mission briefing screen before a level
  • Updated how elemental enemies are unlocked
  • Better point-of-interest icons ingame
  • Add BOT picture to bots in the Lobby
  • Cool new card illustrations for enemy elemental upgrades
  • Updated upcrate icons on mission complete upgrade screen to include a summary of things unlocked
  • New card illustrations for Karen's (Scout) class perks
  • Updates to the single player CrateBot's functionality
  • In-game bug reporting tool (Press F10)
  • Updates to Karen's (Scout) melee animations and effects
  • Updated and added new localization for weapons and perks
  • Added more information to mission type on mission brief screen

Fixes

  • Fixed encountering Runners without having unlocked them
  • You now choose weapons first if collected any weapon upcrates, then the rest of the upgrades
  • Fixed broken sprites in upgrade description
  • Fixed Steam avatars is not loading correctly in lobby
  • Improved map readability
  • Fixed some floating buttons and other jank on the main menu
  • Fixed a bug where players leaving holding a consumable would cause the bot to not be able to shoot (they now know how to change weapons - they are learning!)
  • Fixed a bug where you would get way more upcrates than you collected (sorry)
  • Improved iconography on mission brief screen
  • Taught the bots how to resurrect you when you died holding the crate (because the crate was on top of you)
  • Improved the boss cinematic a bit
  • Fixed ammo count being wrong when you got magazine size upgrades

Changed files in this update

Depot 2680991 Depot 2680991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link