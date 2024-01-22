 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 22 January 2024

Major Adjustment Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13236134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added detailed attribute tooltips.
  2. Fixed an issue with the attribute details interface not refreshing.
  3. Removed memory crystal items.
  4. Removed skill stone synthesis.
  5. Significantly increased the skill points and attribute points obtained from achievements."

Changed files in this update

Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link