- Added detailed attribute tooltips.
- Fixed an issue with the attribute details interface not refreshing.
- Removed memory crystal items.
- Removed skill stone synthesis.
- Significantly increased the skill points and attribute points obtained from achievements."
Main Deity Space Playtest update for 22 January 2024
Major Adjustment Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update