Update log version 1.0.5

Based on the feedback from our players, we have made the following adjustments:
Modified contents:
- [System]: In the skill arrangement stage, you can continue the game as long as you reach the upper limit of retained skills, and skills will no longer be forced to be destroyed.
- [Sound Effect]: Andras Fever sound effect is no longer harsh.
- [Map]: Modify the collision range of some ice and snow maps.
- [Balance]: Reduce the flying speed of the watermelon knife at the West Wild level.
Changed files in this update