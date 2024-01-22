 Skip to content

净化之径 update for 22 January 2024

Update log version 1.0.5

Build 13236127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback from our players, we have made the following adjustments:

Modified contents:

  • [System]: In the skill arrangement stage, you can continue the game as long as you reach the upper limit of retained skills, and skills will no longer be forced to be destroyed.
  • [Sound Effect]: Andras Fever sound effect is no longer harsh.
  • [Map]: Modify the collision range of some ice and snow maps.
  • [Balance]: Reduce the flying speed of the watermelon knife at the West Wild level.

