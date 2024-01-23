Patch Notes V0.4.1

Hi Shapers!
Hope all is well. Just swinging by to say we’re still working hard on our upcoming 0.5 Community Update, where the changes are based on your suggestions. If you want to read more about what’s coming up in 0.5, please read more about it here.
While it’s mostly minor optimizations and bug fixes, we’ve changed two relatively important things: when you unlock Dash and the reload speed of your starter gun. Our goal with this is to iterate on those first few hours of gameplay–we want people to love the game not just a few hours in, but ASAP.
Here’s what else we’ve tweaked...
Changelog V0.4.1:
Balance Changes
- Reduced the reload speed of The Argument from 2.5 seconds to 1.5 seconds
New Player Experience Changes
- Dash unlock has been moved forward in the first tower. We found it took too long to unlock the dash so it will now always be in the second room of the first tower you challenge
- Enemies are now slightly weaker before the player unlocks the dash
Optimization
- Fixed an issue causing performance to drop significantly when Wind Magistrate retaliated with tornadoes in combat rooms
- Improved stuttering issue on high-end CPUs caused by garbage collection
- Improved weapon projectile decal performance
- The performance of vegetation across the game has been improved
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the modifier that resets dash cooldown on ability use to not work when power transferred from another ability
- Fixed an issue causing Ada’s arm to turn pink when standing partially through a barrier
- Fixed an issue causing Ada’s gauntlet to play a core enhancement VFX when exiting certain menus
- Fixed an issue causing the affinity level of a core to display incorrectly when at max level in the Core station
- Fixed an issue where certain cinematics were being affected by FOV settings
