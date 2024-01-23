Patch Notes V0.4.1

Hi Shapers!

Hope all is well. Just swinging by to say we’re still working hard on our upcoming 0.5 Community Update, where the changes are based on your suggestions. If you want to read more about what’s coming up in 0.5, please read more about it here.

While it’s mostly minor optimizations and bug fixes, we’ve changed two relatively important things: when you unlock Dash and the reload speed of your starter gun. Our goal with this is to iterate on those first few hours of gameplay–we want people to love the game not just a few hours in, but ASAP.

Here’s what else we’ve tweaked...

Changelog V0.4.1:

Balance Changes

Reduced the reload speed of The Argument from 2.5 seconds to 1.5 seconds

New Player Experience Changes

Dash unlock has been moved forward in the first tower. We found it took too long to unlock the dash so it will now always be in the second room of the first tower you challenge

Enemies are now slightly weaker before the player unlocks the dash

Optimization

Fixed an issue causing performance to drop significantly when Wind Magistrate retaliated with tornadoes in combat rooms

Improved stuttering issue on high-end CPUs caused by garbage collection

Improved weapon projectile decal performance

The performance of vegetation across the game has been improved

Bug Fixes