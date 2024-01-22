 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maneuver update for 22 January 2024

01.22 2024 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13236086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fixed Features]

Fixed errors in the long-range shooting of the bishop that were causing inaccuracies in hitting the target

Changed files in this update

Depot 2735701 Depot 2735701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link