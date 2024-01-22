Hotfix 10.1.2 released!

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Hotfix 10.1.2 to address the following issues:
General:
- Fixed: An issue related to claim papers that could lead to a crashloop on servers
- Fixed: An issue related to constitutions that could lead to a crashloop on servers
- Fixed: An issue that made it possible to unlink claim stakes and papers from their settlements, allowing to use them anywhere
Civics:
- Fixed: Appointed titles wouldn't always correctly consider the holders of member titles as occupants
- Improved: Annexation notifications due to culture were still triggering too often, they will now only trigger when a culture value higher than the so far highest achieved value was reached
Interaction:
- Fixed: Vehicles driven onto barges couldn't be driven off them anymore
- Fixed: Right clicking to deposit resources into a storage one is only authorized on didn't work
UI:
- Fixed: Eating animations for some foods showed pink particles
- Fixed: Hovering over contracts in the economy viewer did not display the expected tooltip
- Fixed: Hovering over items in a "Put items into container" clause of a contract did not display the expected tooltip
