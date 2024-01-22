 Skip to content

Eco update for 22 January 2024

Hotfix 10.1.2 released!

Build 13236034

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Hotfix 10.1.2 to address the following issues:

General:
  • Fixed: An issue related to claim papers that could lead to a crashloop on servers
  • Fixed: An issue related to constitutions that could lead to a crashloop on servers
  • Fixed: An issue that made it possible to unlink claim stakes and papers from their settlements, allowing to use them anywhere
Civics:
  • Fixed: Appointed titles wouldn't always correctly consider the holders of member titles as occupants
  • Improved: Annexation notifications due to culture were still triggering too often, they will now only trigger when a culture value higher than the so far highest achieved value was reached
Interaction:
  • Fixed: Vehicles driven onto barges couldn't be driven off them anymore
  • Fixed: Right clicking to deposit resources into a storage one is only authorized on didn't work
UI:
  • Fixed: Eating animations for some foods showed pink particles
  • Fixed: Hovering over contracts in the economy viewer did not display the expected tooltip
  • Fixed: Hovering over items in a "Put items into container" clause of a contract did not display the expected tooltip

