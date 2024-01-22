 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinite Forest Idle Playtest update for 22 January 2024

Big Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13236031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crafting system with Wood & Stone - More resources coming soon!
  • You can now equip gear and spend stat points in town only.
  • Replaced the shop by a crafting station, though it looks a bit similar.
  • Gold has been removed from the game.
  • Added 13 new monsters, the game now goes up to zone 200
  • Replaced selling items with salvaging items, which will return part of the resource cost required to craft the item - This does not currently work yet, your item will just disappear and give you NOTHING! (Mwhahah)

Bug Fixes:

  • Combo multiplier no longer resets at 310%
  • Combat no longer runs in town

Known Bugs:

  • The last few monsters you kill may not be processed when returning to town.
  • Long delays when crafting items, starting the adventure and returning to town.
  • Salvaging does not give any resources.
  • Crafting might break with multiple item stacks.
  • Health regen is not working yet
  • Item requirements (level, str, dex, int) do not work yet.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2695121 Depot 2695121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link