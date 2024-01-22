Big Update

- Crafting system with Wood & Stone - More resources coming soon!
- You can now equip gear and spend stat points in town only.
- Replaced the shop by a crafting station, though it looks a bit similar.
- Gold has been removed from the game.
- Added 13 new monsters, the game now goes up to zone 200
- Replaced selling items with salvaging items, which will return part of the resource cost required to craft the item - This does not currently work yet, your item will just disappear and give you NOTHING! (Mwhahah)
Bug Fixes:
- Combo multiplier no longer resets at 310%
- Combat no longer runs in town
Known Bugs:
- The last few monsters you kill may not be processed when returning to town.
- Long delays when crafting items, starting the adventure and returning to town.
- Salvaging does not give any resources.
- Crafting might break with multiple item stacks.
- Health regen is not working yet
- Item requirements (level, str, dex, int) do not work yet.
Changed files in this update