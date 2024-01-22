Patch v1.3 - Various Game Improvements

Hello everyone and thank you for playing Ontotis.
The following game improvements where added with the Patch v1.3:
- Added hit decals for the axe.
- Randomized the sounds for missing and hitting with the axe.
- Slight reduction in the volume of rain and thunder.
- Added a subtle sway when turning and holding a wieldable such as flashlight/axe in order to seem more realistic.
- A very small overall perfomance increase after tweeking some weather effects and particles.
- Small increase in the hit size of the forest monsters.
- Some translation and bug fixes.
As mentioned in the previous patch notes, the game is now available in 6 languages: English, French, Japanese, Turkish, Spanish, and Portuguese (Brazilian).
