Ontotis update for 22 January 2024

Patch v1.3 - Various Game Improvements

Hello everyone and thank you for playing Ontotis.
The following game improvements where added with the Patch v1.3:

  • Added hit decals for the axe.
  • Randomized the sounds for missing and hitting with the axe.
  • Slight reduction in the volume of rain and thunder.
  • Added a subtle sway when turning and holding a wieldable such as flashlight/axe in order to seem more realistic.
  • A very small overall perfomance increase after tweeking some weather effects and particles.
  • Small increase in the hit size of the forest monsters.
  • Some translation and bug fixes.

As mentioned in the previous patch notes, the game is now available in 6 languages: English, French, Japanese, Turkish, Spanish, and Portuguese (Brazilian).

