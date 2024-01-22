Patch v1.3 - Various Game Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 13235988 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 09:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone and thank you for playing Ontotis.

The following game improvements where added with the Patch v1.3:

Added hit decals for the axe.

Randomized the sounds for missing and hitting with the axe.

Slight reduction in the volume of rain and thunder.

Added a subtle sway when turning and holding a wieldable such as flashlight/axe in order to seem more realistic.

A very small overall perfomance increase after tweeking some weather effects and particles.

Small increase in the hit size of the forest monsters.

Some translation and bug fixes.

As mentioned in the previous patch notes, the game is now available in 6 languages: English, French, Japanese, Turkish, Spanish, and Portuguese (Brazilian).

