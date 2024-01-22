UPDATE: TEST TEST TEST Ending patch

ATTENTION TESTER
The TEST TEST TEST program has been updated. We found a bug that made Testers stuck at the very end of the testing session.
With this patch, Tester may be able to continue to work.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Happy testing!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
ATTENTION TESTER
The TEST TEST TEST program has been updated. We found a bug that made Testers stuck at the very end of the testing session.
With this patch, Tester may be able to continue to work.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Happy testing!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update