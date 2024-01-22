 Skip to content

TEST TEST TEST update for 22 January 2024

UPDATE: TEST TEST TEST Ending patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ATTENTION TESTER

The TEST TEST TEST program has been updated. We found a bug that made Testers stuck at the very end of the testing session.
With this patch, Tester may be able to continue to work.
We apologize for the inconvenience.

Happy testing!

