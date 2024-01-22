🎇 Update 4.9: Spicy New Dialogs & Exhilarating Enhancements!

🌟 Update 4.9 brings a host of improvements to enhance player experience. Highlights include enriched dialog options with humor and engagement 😄, a revamped intro cutscene 🎬, and new gameplay challenges 🎮. The update also makes the game world more interactive 🌍, improves UI and controls 🕹️ (especially for Steam Deck users), and introduces new combat dynamics with pets 🐾. Crucial bug fixes ensure smoother gameplay, making the overall experience more enjoyable 🛠️.

Get ready for an even more thrilling adventure with Update 4.9! We've listened to your feedback and are excited to bring you:

New Dialog Choices: Dive into richer stories and more engaging conversations with your favorite characters! 🗣️🌈

Awesome Improvements: Experience smoother gameplay, enhanced graphics, and intuitive interfaces! 🎮✨

Essential Bug Fixes: We've squashed those pesky bugs for uninterrupted fun and seamless play! 🐛❌

🗨️ Dialog Enhancements:

Added More Dialog Choices when Talking to Rufus outside of the Old Mines for the first time 🗣️.

Added a new Cutscene where you have a chance for Brianna to Practice Kissing on you depending on your dialog choices 💋.

Added a Funny Dialog Choice while Vincent is Asking out Brianna in the Library 😂.

Added ‘Rare Dialogue Spotted!’ popup when you see an uncommon dialog 🔍.

Intro cutscene with the player frozen in ice, revamped and filled with easter eggs and a dialog option ❄️.

Added Tutorial Quest for Using your Tool Special Ability 🛠️.

Stanley now drops 5 bombs instead of 3 during Guma Quest 💣.

Updated Quest Description for Getting the Magic Potion from the Wizard’s Windmill 🧙‍♂️.

Added a collider in Slime Mines to avoid falling off the map 🕳️.

Adjusted Vincent rotation and locations related to Brianna cutscenes 🔄.

Characters can now show up on the map when in the Spa 🗺️.

Charlotte now has a Calf following her around 🐄.

When your pet petrifies an enemy, it will no longer do 1 damage to the enemy, but do half damage instead ⚔️.

🎛️ UI and Control Improvements:

Totally overhauled the Sort by Type function 🗃️.

Added Mouse and Keyboard Settings Toggle for Steam Deck ⌨️🖱️.

Holding an Item and CTRL or Alt Clicking on a Tier 2 Storage Tab, now sends that item to that tab 🔄.

Title Screen logo now fades out after a few seconds so you can see the train go by and interact with the easter eggs easier 🚂.

Made it so you can craft items and consume materials from all storage tabs and fridge automatically 🧑‍🍳.

🌲 Game Environment and Items:

Made Library Lights Interactable 💡.

Made it so you can now compost ‘Old Boot’ 👢.

Items Sent to Storage Shed Tier 2 will now stack 📚.

🔧 Bug Fixes:

Fixed Important CTRL Click and Alt Click Bugs when Clicking on Items in your Storage Shed 🐞.

Fixed duplicate furniture bugs in NPC bedrooms 🛏️.

Fixed bug where low health vignette stays when returning to title screen 🩹.

