Parting Shade & Switch Port are OUT NOW + Patch Notes

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and I'm glad to announce that Parting Shade, our 4th and final Major Update is OUT NOW alongside our long awaited Switch Port.

Parting Shade adds an entirely new endgame area to the top of the Weeping Cavity, just below the Vase rockheads.

This area requires you to posses all traversal abilities because you are about to prove your mastery with them.

Please enjoy our parting gift to you.

Until we meet again... in the ambitious world of GRIME II. :)





Parting Shade Patch Notes:

New Content:

New Area.

New Weapon.

New NPC interactions.

New Achievement.

Quality of Life:

The following changes were made in attempt to give new players that have difficulties with Force management a better chance to embrace the system.

Added a highlight recommending the Frail Arm Trait.

(This is aimed at encouraging new players to give the first Force replenishing Trait a chance, since playing with out any Force replenishing Traits can make the experience overall less enjoyable.)

Swapped The Flower Foe and the Leaper traits.

(This change is aimed at making the Force regeneration Trait accessible far earlier.)

Performance:

Numerous farther optimizations were made to the game, but especially to "Low Fidelity" Mode, accessible via the game settings as that is the mode the Switch version runs on.

Our Discord

https://discord.gg/grime