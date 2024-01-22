 Skip to content

Stranded On An Island Playtest update for 22 January 2024

🔥 SOAI V0.7.1 🔥

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Fixed

  • Remove Test item from game scene
  • Convert old save text scale
  • Loading Icon doesn't look good
  • Set Character into a bundle for save 150Mo of game update
  • Set Character Name behind fadeIn Image

Missing

  • Gamepad support in the Settings Menu.
  • Credits
  • Narrator Italic Text.

Issues

  • The Navigation make agent exceed the destination
  • Some text are not perfectly synchronized with the action.
  • Anne, in one sense, says yes as stated by the character.
  • During the "Listen to Nature" option, is the text in the future tense?
  • The choice of a similar situation is not clear during David's wake-up.
  • Game loading freeze after returning to the main menu and starting a new game.
  • RPG Text Scale is too small on Android.
  • Outline effect for mouse hover on choose your character is not good.
  • The end story text have a bad sentence accord ("Prêtes").

