🔥 SOAI V0.7.1 🔥

Added
Fixed
- Remove Test item from game scene
- Convert old save text scale
- Loading Icon doesn't look good
- Set Character into a bundle for save 150Mo of game update
- Set Character Name behind fadeIn Image
Missing
- Gamepad support in the Settings Menu.
- Credits
- Narrator Italic Text.
Issues
- The Navigation make agent exceed the destination
- Some text are not perfectly synchronized with the action.
- Anne, in one sense, says yes as stated by the character.
- During the "Listen to Nature" option, is the text in the future tense?
- The choice of a similar situation is not clear during David's wake-up.
- Game loading freeze after returning to the main menu and starting a new game.
- RPG Text Scale is too small on Android.
- Outline effect for mouse hover on choose your character is not good.
- The end story text have a bad sentence accord ("Prêtes").
Changed files in this update