0.84.1 Hotfix

Hello Everyone,

We're excited to announce the release of our latest hotfix, Version 0.84.1. This update is part of our ongoing commitment to enhance and refine your gaming experience.

Additions

First support for Ultra wide screens and other aspect ratios

Fixes

Cannot attach divisions that are already on coastal regions with naval ships

Aerial units stuck when sending them to target positions (pathfinding error)

Invisible texts across the game (broken reference localization)

Tutorial economy stuck on Budgets

Potential memory leak when reloading the game

Internal errors related to Yearly events not triggering

An issue where aerial province UI will show no units even if having units in the province

No political parties in: Georgia, Tanzania, Sudan, Senegal, Philippines, Eritrea, Czech Republic

Ministers auto-manage state not saving on save/load game

Issues when saving/loading intelligence missions

Language is not being saved

Fleet icon would be shown when displaying air squadrons

Issue where jets will roam wrong provinces

Loading issue related to loading land divisions on the map

An issue where scroll bars were inverted

Tutorial freezing on budget section

Cannot build military bases (tracker would show Hospitals-1000)

GDP breakdown panel will always show the United States of America

Issue where manufactured/bought defense systems won't be able to deploy

Issue where attached divisions would drop off ships instead of attaching to them when clicking on a land position and while searching for divisions to attach

Please note that we are still actively working on other known issues, including those related to saving/loading. These are set to be addressed in the forthcoming hotfixes. Stay tuned for further updates, and thank you for your continued support and invaluable feedback.

Best,

Okron Studio