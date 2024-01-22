0.84.1 Hotfix

Hello Everyone,
We're excited to announce the release of our latest hotfix, Version 0.84.1. This update is part of our ongoing commitment to enhance and refine your gaming experience.
Additions
- First support for Ultra wide screens and other aspect ratios
Fixes
- Cannot attach divisions that are already on coastal regions with naval ships
- Aerial units stuck when sending them to target positions (pathfinding error)
- Invisible texts across the game (broken reference localization)
- Tutorial economy stuck on Budgets
- Potential memory leak when reloading the game
- Internal errors related to Yearly events not triggering
- An issue where aerial province UI will show no units even if having units in the province
- No political parties in: Georgia, Tanzania, Sudan, Senegal, Philippines, Eritrea, Czech Republic
- Ministers auto-manage state not saving on save/load game
- Issues when saving/loading intelligence missions
- Language is not being saved
- Fleet icon would be shown when displaying air squadrons
- Issue where jets will roam wrong provinces
- Loading issue related to loading land divisions on the map
- An issue where scroll bars were inverted
- Tutorial freezing on budget section
- Cannot build military bases (tracker would show Hospitals-1000)
- GDP breakdown panel will always show the United States of America
- Issue where manufactured/bought defense systems won't be able to deploy
- Issue where attached divisions would drop off ships instead of attaching to them when clicking on a land position and while searching for divisions to attach
Please note that we are still actively working on other known issues, including those related to saving/loading. These are set to be addressed in the forthcoming hotfixes. Stay tuned for further updates, and thank you for your continued support and invaluable feedback.
Best,
Okron Studio
Changed files in this update