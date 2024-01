Share · View all patches · Build 13235703 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 14:59:16 UTC by Wendy

●New Content

・8 New items(Artifacts)

・Endless mode

Select endless mode in level selecting window and click Start button to enter.

●Change

・Adjusted the strength of some items(Artifacts)

・Adjusted the strength of some monsters

・Adjusted some visual effects

・Adjusted some UI

●Fixes

・Fixed some problems of UI displaying

・Fixed the problem that some monsters wouldn't attack