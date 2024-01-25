 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape the Backrooms update for 25 January 2024

Escape the Backrooms Part 4 is Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13235642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wanderers, it’s time to return to the backrooms for a new expedition featuring 9 new levels, each bringing you to both new and familiar destinations in the backrooms.

Here are some glimpses of just a few of the new levels you can explore the next time you no-clip into the backrooms:



Improvements

  • Fixed some issues with the voice chat system
  • Made small balancing changes to previous levels and items (such as speed boost from items now being double the duration)
  • Fixed various gameplay bugs

There have also been a lot of changes done behind the scenes to gameplay systems to be able to start implementing better replayability, player progression, events, and more quality of life changes that will be coming soon.

Playing the game is desktop mode is highly recommended for the best experience as VR is still in the very early development stages and may not work as intended.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1943951 Depot 1943951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link