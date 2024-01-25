Escape the Backrooms Part 4 is Out Now!

Wanderers, it’s time to return to the backrooms for a new expedition featuring 9 new levels, each bringing you to both new and familiar destinations in the backrooms.

Here are some glimpses of just a few of the new levels you can explore the next time you no-clip into the backrooms:







Improvements

Fixed some issues with the voice chat system

Made small balancing changes to previous levels and items (such as speed boost from items now being double the duration)

Fixed various gameplay bugs

There have also been a lot of changes done behind the scenes to gameplay systems to be able to start implementing better replayability, player progression, events, and more quality of life changes that will be coming soon.

Playing the game is desktop mode is highly recommended for the best experience as VR is still in the very early development stages and may not work as intended.

Enjoy!