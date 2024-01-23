 Skip to content

Generation Zero® update for 23 January 2024

Hotfix - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13235584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Survivors!

After we released the Hotfix aimed at fixing crash issues, it came to our attention that we had inadvertently created a new one for a specific subset of Steam players.
The crash would occur either as soon as the player pressed "Continue" or shortly after loading into the world.

Today, we're releasing another Hotfix that relieves the affected players from that bug. Thank you for your patience while we worked on this!

  • Fixed a crash that happened for some when trying to enter the game on Steam

Enjoy!
The Generation Zero Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Cataclysm Content Depot 704271
  • Loading history…
Cataclysm Debug Depot Depot 704272
  • Loading history…
