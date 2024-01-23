Hotfix - Patch Notes

Greetings, Survivors!

After we released the Hotfix aimed at fixing crash issues, it came to our attention that we had inadvertently created a new one for a specific subset of Steam players.

The crash would occur either as soon as the player pressed "Continue" or shortly after loading into the world.

Today, we're releasing another Hotfix that relieves the affected players from that bug. Thank you for your patience while we worked on this!

Fixed a crash that happened for some when trying to enter the game on Steam

Enjoy!

The Generation Zero Dev Team