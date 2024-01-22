Package 149d

 Skip to content

Knights Within Playtest update for 22 January 2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Working on co-op late joining bugs
  • Increased chance for boss adds in co-op
  • Fixed ricochet beacon dealing friendly fire damage
  • Testing new matchmaking filters

