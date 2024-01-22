Package 149d

- Working on co-op late joining bugs
- Increased chance for boss adds in co-op
- Fixed ricochet beacon dealing friendly fire damage
- Testing new matchmaking filters
Knights Within Playtest update for 22 January 2024
