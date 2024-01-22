 Skip to content

Peepo Hop! update for 22 January 2024

PEEPO HOP! IS OUT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get your gaming pants on and help Peepo get his treasure back NOW! Peepo Hop! has just released so dive in and tackle this jumping challenge. Don't worry if you can't get it on your first try progress is saved automatically. If you are skilled and determined enough to reach the top contribute your time to a group on the community leaderboard!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2533120/Peepo_Hop/

You can also watch the Twitch category and find a community to contribute your time to!
https://www.twitch.tv/directory/category/peepo-hop

