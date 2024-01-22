 Skip to content

Creative Continents update for 22 January 2024

1.5.2

1.5.2

Build 13235370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Was able to fix the issue with the Continent Control Mens (admin menu)

Menu got updated to the proper color sceme.
There is a new TerraForming Tut video on youtunbe now as well:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG4oZ-CVsbnPzdAKxSAR8WA

Changed files in this update

