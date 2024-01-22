Share · View all patches · Build 13235370 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 06:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Was able to fix the issue with the Continent Control Mens (admin menu)

Menu got updated to the proper color sceme.

There is a new TerraForming Tut video on youtunbe now as well:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG4oZ-CVsbnPzdAKxSAR8WA