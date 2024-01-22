Update Notes - 1/22

Hello, everyone!

In this update, we have addressed and fixed some of the bugs reported in the game. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions!

---Gunfire Studio

UI

Added missing localization content and corrected some errors

Added Explosion AoE of some weapons in the weapon gallery

Equipable emotes in Emotes Wheel increased to 4

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where selecting ascension displayed improperly after interacting with [Arcane Jade] in single play

Fixed an issue where some options of [Arcane Jade] in Peculiar Chests were not interactable under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where the effect of ascension [Luxuriant Growth] of arcana [Thorny Carapace] was improper under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where triggering ascension [Elemental Embryo] of arcana [Elemental Pulses] would not achieve the exclusive achievement of [ Lei Luo]

Fixed an issue where the status of ascension [Thunderous Arcanum] for arcana [Thunder Step] displayed improperly

Fixed an issue where players encountered [Gluttony] continuously in [Endless Journey] under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where the explosion AoE was not displayed in the information panel for [Justice]

Fixed an issue where [Rainbow] was unable to track enemies under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where the recycle animation was missing when recycling items

Fixed an issue where the game timer would reset to zero after continuing the game

Fixed an issue where launch attack by [Lizard] type enemies did not split in Reincarnation Level 9

Fixed an issue where some attack methods in Reincarnation Level 9 would not damage [Rogue Henchman]

Fixed an issue where the controller prompt for the season gameplay introduction popup was displayed improperly

Fixed an issue where the season interface would cause improper in-game interaction

Fixed an issue where the window of upgrading season levels displayed improperly under certain circumstances

