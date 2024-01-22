 Skip to content

Gunfire Reborn update for 22 January 2024

Update Notes - 1/22

Share · View all patches · Build 13235349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

In this update, we have addressed and fixed some of the bugs reported in the game. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions!

---Gunfire Studio

UI

  • Added missing localization content and corrected some errors
  • Added Explosion AoE of some weapons in the weapon gallery
  • Equipable emotes in Emotes Wheel increased to 4

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where selecting ascension displayed improperly after interacting with [Arcane Jade] in single play
  • Fixed an issue where some options of [Arcane Jade] in Peculiar Chests were not interactable under certain circumstances
  • Fixed an issue where the effect of ascension [Luxuriant Growth] of arcana [Thorny Carapace] was improper under certain circumstances
  • Fixed an issue where triggering ascension [Elemental Embryo] of arcana [Elemental Pulses] would not achieve the exclusive achievement of [ Lei Luo]
  • Fixed an issue where the status of ascension [Thunderous Arcanum] for arcana [Thunder Step] displayed improperly
  • Fixed an issue where players encountered [Gluttony] continuously in [Endless Journey] under certain circumstances
  • Fixed an issue where the explosion AoE was not displayed in the information panel for [Justice]
  • Fixed an issue where [Rainbow] was unable to track enemies under certain circumstances
  • Fixed an issue where the recycle animation was missing when recycling items
  • Fixed an issue where the game timer would reset to zero after continuing the game
  • Fixed an issue where launch attack by [Lizard] type enemies did not split in Reincarnation Level 9
  • Fixed an issue where some attack methods in Reincarnation Level 9 would not damage [Rogue Henchman]
  • Fixed an issue where the controller prompt for the season gameplay introduction popup was displayed improperly
  • Fixed an issue where the season interface would cause improper in-game interaction
  • Fixed an issue where the window of upgrading season levels displayed improperly under certain circumstances

