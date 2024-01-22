Update Notes - 1/22

Hello, everyone!
In this update, we have addressed and fixed some of the bugs reported in the game. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions!
---Gunfire Studio
UI
- Added missing localization content and corrected some errors
- Added Explosion AoE of some weapons in the weapon gallery
- Equipable emotes in Emotes Wheel increased to 4
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where selecting ascension displayed improperly after interacting with [Arcane Jade] in single play
- Fixed an issue where some options of [Arcane Jade] in Peculiar Chests were not interactable under certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where the effect of ascension [Luxuriant Growth] of arcana [Thorny Carapace] was improper under certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where triggering ascension [Elemental Embryo] of arcana [Elemental Pulses] would not achieve the exclusive achievement of [ Lei Luo]
- Fixed an issue where the status of ascension [Thunderous Arcanum] for arcana [Thunder Step] displayed improperly
- Fixed an issue where players encountered [Gluttony] continuously in [Endless Journey] under certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where the explosion AoE was not displayed in the information panel for [Justice]
- Fixed an issue where [Rainbow] was unable to track enemies under certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where the recycle animation was missing when recycling items
- Fixed an issue where the game timer would reset to zero after continuing the game
- Fixed an issue where launch attack by [Lizard] type enemies did not split in Reincarnation Level 9
- Fixed an issue where some attack methods in Reincarnation Level 9 would not damage [Rogue Henchman]
- Fixed an issue where the controller prompt for the season gameplay introduction popup was displayed improperly
- Fixed an issue where the season interface would cause improper in-game interaction
- Fixed an issue where the window of upgrading season levels displayed improperly under certain circumstances
