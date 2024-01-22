Release 1.2.0 - New Map! Great Cave Defensive Reversed!

In this latest update, we've introduced an inverted version of Map 1 – Great Cave Defensive. Accessible from the hub, this inverted map provides a fresh perspective on the familiar terrain.

This version of the map can be played via the same cave in the lobby that takes you to Map 1, but be careful this version is substantially harder than the regular version.

Lobbies are also connected between the regular, and reversed versions of maps, this means that you'll see people swinging upside down in the direction you're climbing away from!

In the event of bugs, please report them on our Discord or comment them here.

Good luck completing this one! It's a challenge!

Ryan