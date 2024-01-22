 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spider Slingers update for 22 January 2024

Release 1.2.0 - New Map! Great Cave Defensive Reversed!

Share · View all patches · Build 13235326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this latest update, we've introduced an inverted version of Map 1 – Great Cave Defensive. Accessible from the hub, this inverted map provides a fresh perspective on the familiar terrain.

This version of the map can be played via the same cave in the lobby that takes you to Map 1, but be careful this version is substantially harder than the regular version.

Lobbies are also connected between the regular, and reversed versions of maps, this means that you'll see people swinging upside down in the direction you're climbing away from!

In the event of bugs, please report them on our Discord or comment them here.

Good luck completing this one! It's a challenge!
Ryan

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952781 Depot 1952781
  • Loading history…
Depot 1952783 Depot 1952783
  • Loading history…
Depot 1952784 Depot 1952784
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link