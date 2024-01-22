 Skip to content

Monster Crawl: Warrior update for 22 January 2024

Save data correction

Build 13235248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Previous build had an incorrect flag setting meaning a new save file was created - your data is restored with this build.

Please accept my apologies!

