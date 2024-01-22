UPDATE 1.20 - 21 All New Karma For Money Scenario Questions!

In this update, I've better centered the karma questions to fit on the green cloth background of the gambling table and also added 21 all new karma scenario questions to the game.

The old total of karma questions was 69, and this addition of 21 new ones brings the total to 90 so that hopefully you'll see the same karma scenarios less often. ..Remember that even if the same karma question comes up a second or third time in a play session, the dollar amounts you receive and the karma loss will likely vary due to random dice rolls behind the scenes handled in code to change things up a little.

I hope you are enjoying my 2021 July 21st launch date release of 'The Best BJ'.. I plan on getting to work soon on what should be a really fun new DLC that will change things up quite a lot and add a lot more risk and reward to this game as well. You can see more about the upcoming 'Service Bot' DLC planned right HERE:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2255590/The_Best_BJ__AutoPlay_Service_Bot/?curator_clanid=27737447

Best of luck in 'The Best BJ' or whatever games you are playing out there!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS ... (Solo Indie Game Developer)