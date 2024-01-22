Voxella Epsilon-4

EPSILON-4: 1/21/2024

this update has a variable named "housey" which is just kinda funny:

-added 5 new commands: help, light, fog, toggleconsoles, and adventure

-changed the room command, the new format is "room <x>,<y> <biome>"

-there is a file called commands.txt which should help in understanding the different commands

-you can now copy and paste into the command prompt

-you now respawn at your house, or the last house you went into if you have many. (houses are also cheaper now)

-stellaria has cooler lighting

-fixed a bug where sounds would still play after exiting to the menu, which has honestly been in this game for far too long