Voxella Epsilon-4

this update has a variable named "housey" which is just kinda funny:
-added 5 new commands: help, light, fog, toggleconsoles, and adventure
-changed the room command, the new format is "room <x>,<y> <biome>"
-there is a file called commands.txt which should help in understanding the different commands
-you can now copy and paste into the command prompt
-you now respawn at your house, or the last house you went into if you have many. (houses are also cheaper now)
-stellaria has cooler lighting
-fixed a bug where sounds would still play after exiting to the menu, which has honestly been in this game for far too long
